Which Macs will run macOS 12 Monterey? The answer isn’t simple

Yesterday Apple announced the next major version of macOS, which is due to ship in the autumn/fall, alongside the next versions of iOS and all the other OSes. Full details of new and enhanced features are given here.

You may recall my rather pessimistic speculation as to which models might be supported by macOS 12 last week, which ran:

iMac Late 2015 onwards,

iMac Pro,

MacBook Early 2016 onwards,

MacBook Air 2018 onwards,

MacBook Pro 2016 onwards,

Mac mini 2018 onwards,

Mac Pro 2019.

That was based on patterns of firmware versions, updates, and Intel chipsets.

I’m delighted to report that Apple’s confirmed list of supported models is considerably more generous:

iMac Late 2015 onwards,*

iMac Pro,*

MacBook Early 2016 onwards,*

MacBook Air Early 2015 onwards,

MacBook Pro Early 2015 onwards,

Mac mini Late 2014 onwards,

Mac Pro 2013 onwards.

I have put asterisks where I am gloating at my speculative accuracy.

However, there are some important exceptions buried in the footnotes concerning the most exciting features in Monterey. Some are only available on M1 Macs, but two of the biggest advances will only be available for a list more similar to my original.

Universal Control, which lets you use one keyboard and mouse/trackpad across your Mac and devices, is only available on:

iMac 2017 onwards, and 5K Retina 27-inch Late 2015,

iMac Pro,

MacBook Early 2016 onwards,

MacBook Air 2018 onwards,

MacBook Pro 2016 onwards,

Mac mini 2018 onwards,

Mac Pro 2019.

That’s almost identical to my original list.

AirPlay to Mac, allowing you to send content to and from a Mac, is only available for an even more limited list of models:

iMac 2019 onwards,

iMac Pro,

MacBook Early 2016 onwards,

MacBook Air 2018 onwards,

MacBook Pro 2018 onwards,

Mac mini 2020 onwards,

Mac Pro 2019.

All of a sudden, my first wild guesses look generous, and I can see many users becoming confused as to just what is supported by their Mac.