Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 101

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 101. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Crib or text for publication with a C.

Click for a solution copy Crib (copy from a crib or someone else’s work) or text for publication (copy) with a C (Command-C shortcut).

2: An ordered gradation for what’s in storage and more, or it might be prolonged instead.

Click for a solution HFS+ An ordered gradation (hierarchical) for what’s in storage (file system) and more (+ plus), or it might be prolonged (also known as Macintosh Extended File System) instead.

3: I fused talent with intelligent to make a colour the future of the Mac, but never made it. What was I?

Click for a solution Taligent I fused talent with intelligent (how the name was formed) to make a colour (the Pink OS) the future of the Mac (as Pink was intended to be), but never made it (Apple backed out in 1995, and the following year bought NeXTSTEP and started work on what led to Mac OS X). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.