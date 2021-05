Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Crib or text for publication with a C.

2: An ordered gradation for what’s in storage and more, or it might be prolonged instead.

3: I fused talent with intelligent to make a colour the future of the Mac, but never made it. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.