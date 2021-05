Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Open, untie and try it again with a Z.

2: We don’t provide water or power but those important routine functions. What are we?

3: Without leather or the first person, I’m second in line at the start. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.