Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 98

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 98. Here are my solutions to them.

1: An incision going from one scene to the next with an X.

Click for a solution Cut An incision (a cut) going from one scene to the next (a cut in a movie) with an X (Command-X is the shortcut).

2: I came with a tiger, with my actions and workflows, and you’ll recognise me as Otto. What am I?

Click for a solution Automator I came with a tiger (it was introduced in Mac OS X 10.4, Tiger), with my actions (building blocks) and workflows (what you assemble actions into), and you’ll recognise me as Otto (the name of the robot in its app icon). What am I?

3: With elliptic curves and hashes galore, I’m a secret and concealed outfit. What am I?

Click for a solution CryptoKit With elliptic curves (for public-key encryption) and hashes (cryptographic hashes like SHA256) galore, I’m a secret and concealed (crypto-) outfit (kit). What am I? (It’s documented here.)

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.