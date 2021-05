Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: An incision going from one scene to the next with an X.

2: I came with a tiger, with my actions and workflows, and you’ll recognise me as Otto. What am I?

3: With elliptic curves and hashes galore, I’m a secret and concealed outfit. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.