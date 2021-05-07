Mints has a new page all to itself

As I had expected, my collection of log and other tools, Mints, has grown steadily to the point where it needs more extensive support material here. I have therefore set up a whole Product Page devoted to it. This contains information and a library of links to more detailed articles here which explain how to interpret its log extracts and other results.

The next version of Mints will include that page in the links in its Help menu. In the meantime, you can find it here.

I hope you find this helpful.