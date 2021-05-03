Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 97

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 97. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Armour, letters, both messages and client.

Click for a solution Mail Armour (as in chain mail), letters (postal mail), both messages and client (email and the Mail app or mail client).

2: Am I an aglet in the breeze, or the latest fashion in keyrings?

Click for a solution AirTag Am I an aglet (a metallic tag, particularly on a lace) in the breeze (air), or the latest fashion in keyrings (Apple’s new AirTags)?

3: An outer cover or cloak, and a file system node.

Click for a solution Wrapper An outer cover (a wrapper) or cloak (a wrapper), and a file system node (see NSFileWrapper).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.