Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 96

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 96. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Fourth in line, I’m perfectly colour-coordinated. What will I be?

Click for a solution M1 iMac Fourth in line (it’s the fourth M1 model), I’m perfectly colour-coordinated (they will be, even down to trackpads and cables). What will I be?

2: A new beginning could clear the problem in the Apple menu.

Click for a solution Restart A new beginning (restart) could clear the problem (sometimes they do) in the Apple menu (where the command is).

3: Nerve fibres, odds and ends in a handkerchief, structured collection like an app.

Click for a solution Bundle Nerve fibres (a bundle), odds and ends in a handkerchief (a bundle), structured collection like an app (a bundle).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.