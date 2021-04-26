Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 96

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 96. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Fourth in line, I’m perfectly colour-coordinated. What will I be?
M1 iMac
Fourth in line (it’s the fourth M1 model), I’m perfectly colour-coordinated (they will be, even down to trackpads and cables). What will I be?
2: A new beginning could clear the problem in the Apple menu.
Restart
A new beginning (restart) could clear the problem (sometimes they do) in the Apple menu (where the command is).
3: Nerve fibres, odds and ends in a handkerchief, structured collection like an app.
Bundle
Nerve fibres (a bundle), odds and ends in a handkerchief (a bundle), structured collection like an app (a bundle).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.