Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Fourth in line, I’m perfectly colour-coordinated. What will I be?

2: A new beginning could clear the problem in the Apple menu.

3: Nerve fibres, odds and ends in a handkerchief, structured collection like an app.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.