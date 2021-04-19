Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 95

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 95. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Watch me while you wait for growth in the pub. What am I?

Click for a solution Progress bar Watch me while you wait (what we do with this) for growth (progress) in the pub (bar). What am I?

2: Conch, explosive projectile, command line.

Click for a solution Shell Conch (a shell), explosive projectile (another shell), command line (the command shell).

3: Cut the price on John and Aaron’s structured text.

Click for a solution Markdown Cut the price (mark down) on John (Gruber) and Aaron’s (Swartz, the two inventors of Markdown in 2004) structured text (what the Markdown language is).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.