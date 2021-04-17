Mints version 1.3 improves log handling and addresses time formatting

As promised, this new version of Mints tackles the problems which have come to light with the formatting of time in Big Sur 11.2 and later. It also goes rather further, with a major refactoring of the code used to display log entries, which should reduce its memory requirements, improve performance, and cope better with larger extracts.

First, it has the same changes that I’ve made to T2M2 and Ulbow. It now detects irregularities in the formatting of times which could cause it problems. However, all its procedures which handle time should now do so regardless of whether you have a 12- or 24-hour clock set, and should cope with other localisation features.

I’ve taken the opportunity to refactor the code it uses to analyse and display log entries. This should reduce its memory requirements and improve its performance, making its log displays brisker and more responsive, whichever version of macOS you’re running it on.

Mints version 1.3 is available now from here: mints13

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I will next turn my attention to the remaining three utilities which depend on the formatting of time, Consolation, Cirrus and Taccy.