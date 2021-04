Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: The emergency bale-out at the top right.

2: This new kid enters the bar to tell us what’s now playing and more.

3: Twice an understudy comes complete with ulp and binade.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.