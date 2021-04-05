Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 93

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 93. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Which modifier marked with a circumflex takes charge?

Click for a solution Control key Which modifier (it’s a modifier key) marked with a circumflex (the ^ symbol, sometimes incorrectly termed a caret) takes charge (control)?

2: Toaster, greetings card, menu.

Click for a solution Popup Toaster (pop-up), greetings card (pop-up), menu (popup).

3: All you need to identify what’s in a volume by index, or maybe serial, and its attributes.

Click for a solution inode All you need to identify what’s in a volume (the inode number, or inode, is all that’s needed to identify any file or folder within a single volume) by index (that’s what the i probably stands for), or maybe serial (how its number is interpreted in Posix), and its attributes (which relate directly to that inode).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.