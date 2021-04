Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Which modifier marked with a circumflex takes charge?

2: Toaster, greetings card, menu.

3: All you need to identify what’s in a volume by index, or maybe serial, and its attributes.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.