Rhys Terfel Talog: the April Fool

I am, of course, feeling a little sheepish today about yesterday’s article, giving an account of a recently rediscovered Welsh artist named Rhys Terfel Talog. It was completely and utterly false, a spoof for the First of April, and closely modelled on the last spoof I posted here five years ago.

In case you missed any, here are the clues which I gave:

the Mouton-Rothschild Collection – does not exist, Château Mouton Rothschild is a famous wine estate, and mouton means sheep;

today, the first of April – just in case you had forgotten;

Llareggub – a fictional place invented by Dylan Thomas, which is bugger all backwards;

Swansea Art School – what is now Swansea College of Art was not founded until 1853;

Boudin inspired to paint en plein air – that was by Johan Jongkind;

Introducing Monet to Boudin in 1857 – they met directly;

encouraging Monet to paint landscapes – that was Boudin;

origin of the word cardigan for a wool jacket – that was James Brudenell, the seventh Earl of Cardigan, in the Crimean War;

pointillage – actually means a type of massage using the tips of the fingers; the word you might have been looking for is pointillisme;

father of Neo-Impressionism – that was Georges Seurat, who did live on the Boulevarde de Magenta, and attended the local École Municipale de Sculpture et Dessin;

What day could be more appropriate to celebrate the recently discovered influence of Rhys Terfel Talog? – indeed.

I would also like to apologise to Constant Troyon (1810–1865), Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), and Anton Mauve (1838–1888), whose paintings I deliberately misappropriated and attributed incorrectly. For the record, the following are the correct paintings with the correct attributions. I also blurred some of the signatures to hide them: these images are unadulterated in any way.

One interesting discovery which I made in the course of preparing my original spoof was how uncommon sheep are in nineteenth century paintings. With the exception of the wonderful specialist farm animal paintings by Troyon, and some more obviously recognisable works by the Macchiaioli, few artists seem to have depicted sheep much.

Perhaps today’s artists will flock to do so in the light of the fictional Rhys Terfel Talog.

I hope that it brought you a little amusement.