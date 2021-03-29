Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 92

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 92. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Pass me through a hole, on a belly, or click me. What am I?

Click for a solution Button Pass me through a hole (buttonhole), on a belly (-button), or click me (button). What am I?

2: Constructive dismissal with three keys at once.

Click for a solution Force quit Constructive dismissal (force someone to quit) with three keys at once (Command-Option-Escape to bring up the Force Quit dialog).

3: Unwavering goods kept on the logic board. What am I?

Click for a solution firmware Unwavering (firm) goods (wares) kept on the logic board (where the firmware is stored). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.