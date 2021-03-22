Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 91

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 91. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I might be a fitter, opening packages and putting them in place. What am I?

Click for a solution Installer I might be a fitter (an installer), opening packages (Installer .pkg files) and putting them in place (what it does). What am I?



2: Close up, buzz about, fill the screen.

Click for a solution Zoom Close up (zoom the camera), buzz about (zoom around), fill the screen (what happens when you zoom windows).



3: Charles Goldfarb’s verbose grandchild, some wanted to call me MAGMA or – ironically – SLIM. I’m in much of what you and your apps read, but although I’m just 23, I’m still at version 1.1. What am I?

Click for a solution XML Charles Goldfarb’s verbose grandchild (he is the father of SGML, which in turn was the parent of XML), some wanted to call me MAGMA or – ironically – SLIM (two of its proposed names). I’m in much of what you and your apps read (the basis for many electronic books, and document formats), but although I’m just 23 (version 1.0 appeared in Fberuary 1998), I’m still at version 1.1 (amazingly it is). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.