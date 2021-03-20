Saturday Mac riddles 91

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I might be a fitter, opening packages and putting them in place. What am I?

2: Close up, buzz about, fill the screen.

3: Charles Goldfarb’s verbose grandchild, some wanted to call me MAGMA or – ironically – SLIM. I’m in much of what you and your apps read, but although I’m just 23, I’m still at version 1.1. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.