Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 90

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 90. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Move through a document as if it’s rolled up paper or a volute.

Click for a solution Scroll Move through a document (scroll through it) as if it’s rolled up paper (a scroll) or a volute (an architectural scroll decoration).



2: Force, mathematician, apple.

Click for a solution Newton Force (the Newton is the unit of force), mathematician (Sir Isaac Newton), apple (Newton is both a variety of apple, and the name of Apple’s PDA).



3: You could have a go when in command, but as I replaced Stephen’s, so I’ve now been displaced by Paul’s. What am I?

Click for a solution bash You could have a go (have a bash) when in command (it’s a command shell), but as I replaced Stephen’s (bash was successor to Stephen Bourne’s shell, and is short for Bourne Again SHell), so I’ve now been displaced by Paul’s (zsh, originally developed by Paul Falstad, has now replaced bash in Terminal). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.