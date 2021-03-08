Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 89

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 89. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Pull along and let slip to move or copy.

Click for a solution Drag and Drop Pull along (drag) and let slip (drop) to move or copy (what it does).



2: Interlace, socialise, or just turn on the Wi-Fi.

Click for a solution Network Interlace (network), socialise (social network), or just turn on the Wi-Fi (network).



3: I brought a revolution from a Venetian printer, which depended on what John and others invented three years earlier. What was I?

Click for a solution Aldus PageMaker I brought a revolution (the ‘desktop publishing revolution’) from a Venetian printer (Aldus Manutius, after whom the company was named), which depended on what John and others invented three years earlier (John Warnock and others created the PostScript language in 1982, three years before the release of PageMaker). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.