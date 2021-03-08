Apple has released Big Sur 11.2.3

Apple has this evening released yet another ‘patch’ update to Big Sur, bringing it to version 11.2.3. This contains “important security updates” which Apple recommends for all those using Big Sur. It’s 2.44 GB for both Intel and M1 Macs.

According to Apple’s security release notes, this contains a single fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, which is only available for Big Sur.

This update is already available as a full installer via

softwareupdate --list-full-installers

and Apple still lists 11.2.1 and 11.2.2 there too.

It’s also already available as an IPSW file for restoring M1 Macs in DFU mode, via Mr Macintosh, of course.

More news as soon as I get it.