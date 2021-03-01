Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 88

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 88. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Often confused with enter, I’ve lost my carriage but still end each line. What am I?

Click for a solution Return key Often confused with enter (which is the other one), I’ve lost my carriage (it was Carriage Return on a typewriter) but still end each line (what it does). What am I?



2: The press standard, I seem too ethereal for hardcopy, but should just connect. What am I?

Click for a solution AirPrint The press standard (it’s the standard printer driver system in macOS), I seem too ethereal (air) for hardcopy (print), but should just connect (it should just connect with an AirPrint printer). What am I?



3: Numbers cast in tungsten for over thirty years, I was named by one Steve for a Stephen, then only on Steve’s system. What am I?

Click for a solution Mathematica Numbers (what it does) cast in tungsten (wolfram) for over thirty years (first shipped in 1988), I was named by one Steve (Jobs, who suggested the name) for a Stephen (Wolfram, its creator), then only on Steve’s system (it originally only ran on Macs). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.