Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 87

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 87. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Unique among all the others, I’m the one you only press when you don’t want me. Which am I?

Click for a solution Shift lock key Unique among all the others (it’s the only key which lights up), I’m the one you only press when you don’t want me (almost invariably). Which am I?



2: My first is in Macintosh but not in Mac, and my second is exactly that. Together they were security for the future, but are now a thing of the past. What am I?

Click for a solution T2 chip My first is in Macintosh but not in Mac (letter T), and my second is exactly that (figure 2). Together they were security for the future (the primary function of the T2 chip), but are now a thing of the past (it has been replaced by the M1). What am I?



3: Conceived almost thirty years ago for interactive TV, I was originally named for a tree, and am intended to work anywhere. What am I?

Click for a solution Java Conceived almost thirty years ago (started as a project in June 1991) for interactive TV (its original target), I was originally named for a tree (the first name given was Oak, changed then to Green, before becoming Java), and am intended to work anywhere (cross-platform, or ‘Write Once, Run Anywhere’). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.