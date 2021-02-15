Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 86

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 86. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Julian, Gregorian or Tamil, I’ll keep your appointments. What am I?

Click for a solution Calendar Julian, Gregorian or Tamil (three calendars), I’ll keep your appointments (what it does). What am I?



2: My most visible sign of change is a globe, but inside I’ve got fabric instead of chipsets. What am I?

Click for a solution An M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro My most visible sign of change is a globe (the new Globe symbol on the keyboard is the only obvious change), but inside I’ve got fabric instead of chipsets (instead of Intel’s chipsets to support features such as Thunderbolt, those are built into the ‘Fabric’ part of the M1 SoC). What am I?



3: Conceived by this Dutch guy, I’m now in my thirties, and follow on from the start of the alphabet. What am I?

Click for a solution Python Conceived by this Dutch guy (Guido van Rossum, Guido also being the equivalent of the English first name Guy), I’m now in my thirties (it’s 30 years old), and follow on from the start of the alphabet (a successor to the language ABC). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.