Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 85

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 85. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Foot, marginal, musical, brief jottings.

Click for a solution Notes Foot (footnotes), marginal (notes), musical (notes), brief jottings (notes).



2: Latest information on what’s been released to download and install.

Click for a solution Update Latest information (update) on what’s been released to download and install (update).



3: A Japanese gem to replace Larry’s jewellery, I was born in the day of Power Macs. What am I?

Click for a solution Ruby A Japanese (its designer and developer Yukihiro Matsumoto comes from Japan) gem (a ruby) to replace Larry’s jewellery (Larry Wall developed the scripting language perl, which as ‘pearl’ is used in jewellery, and Ruby was intended to replace perl), I was born in the day of Power Macs (Ruby was first released in 1995, the early days of Power Macs). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.