Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Foot, marginal, musical, brief jottings.

2: Latest information on what’s been released to download and install.

3: A Japanese gem to replace Larry’s jewellery, I was born in the day of Power Macs. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.