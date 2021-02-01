Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 84

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 84. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Tooth, glue, insert a copy.

Click for a solution Paste Tooth (-paste), glue (paste), insert a copy (Paste, ⌘V).



2: Reconstruct a building or painting, to return what you had before.

Click for a solution Restore Reconstruct a building or painting (restore them), to return what you had before (restore from a backup or copy).



3: US physicians who find this descendant of the legendary detective.

Click for a solution mds US physicians (MDs) who find (what mds does in Spotlight) this descendant of the legendary detective (Spotlight is the successor to Sherlock, named after Sherlock Holmes, the fictional detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.