Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 83

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 83. Here are my solutions to them.
1: In a preset move, I’m a pill or flap under your left hand.
Click for a solution
Tab key
In a preset move (what the Tab key did on typewriters), I’m a pill (a tablet) or flap (a physical tab) under your left hand (where the Tab key is).
2: I identify your failures, or determine your disease, all with a single letter at the start.
Click for a solution
Diagnostics
I identify your failures (tests and identifies hardware faults), or determine your disease (medical diagnostics), all with a single letter at the start (the letter D held during startup).
3: No shows in court, or missed repayments, which control your choices.
Click for a solution
defaults
No shows in court (the legal meaning), or missed repayments (defaulting on loans), which control your choices (what the command tool defaults does).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.