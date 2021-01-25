Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 83

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 83. Here are my solutions to them.

1: In a preset move, I’m a pill or flap under your left hand.

Click for a solution Tab key In a preset move (what the Tab key did on typewriters), I’m a pill (a tablet) or flap (a physical tab) under your left hand (where the Tab key is).



2: I identify your failures, or determine your disease, all with a single letter at the start.

Click for a solution Diagnostics I identify your failures (tests and identifies hardware faults), or determine your disease (medical diagnostics), all with a single letter at the start (the letter D held during startup).



3: No shows in court, or missed repayments, which control your choices.

Click for a solution defaults No shows in court (the legal meaning), or missed repayments (defaulting on loans), which control your choices (what the command tool defaults does).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.