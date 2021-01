Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: A4, LP, octavo, initialise ready for use.

2: Where you go after the op, the emergency position, or for first aid and renewal.

3: A distinct minority feels safe with a coprocessor since 2016.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.