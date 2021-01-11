Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 81

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 81. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I’m the only game you can’t get rid of. What am I?

Click for a solution Chess I’m the only game you can’t get rid of (the Chess app is the only bundled game in macOS, and because it’s part of the system, it can’t be removed from Catalina or later). What am I?



2: I could change brightness, mute, or open Launchpad. What am I?

Click for a solution Function key I could change brightness (F1, F2), mute (F10), or open Launchpad (F4). What am I?



3: Tempering, becoming obdurate, and what’s needed for checking.

Click for a solution hardening Tempering (a process used to harden ferrous metals), becoming obdurate (hardening your attitude), and what’s needed for checking (apps must adopt hardening before they can be submitted for Apple’s malware checks and notarization).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.