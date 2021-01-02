hoakley General, Life, Painting

Debut: 1 Can you identify the artists?

This first weekend of the New Year, I thought you might enjoy a little quiz. The idea is very simple: identify the artists who painted each of these ten works. In order to make this more of a challenge, I have chosen early successes by that painter which are likely to differ considerably from their mature style, and are at the very least not what we’d consider to be their usual genre or type of motif.

These are arranged in chronological order of their making, starting after 1790 and ending before 1900, and each was painted by someone normally considered to have established their reputation in the nineteenth century. I’ll also drop a clue or two with each. The captions give media and approximate dimensions, which may differ slightly from the exact measurements. I have made minor changes to some of the paintings to obscure their signatures.

Painting 1:

debut01
Painting 01, oil on canvas, 90 x 120 cm.

Their first oil painting to be exhibited at the Royal Academy.

Painting 2:

debut02
Painting 02, oil on canvas, 140 x 200 cm.

This was awarded a third-class medal at the Paris Salon.

Painting 3:

debut03
Painting 03, oil on canvas, 200 x 280 cm.

One of two of their paintings exhibited at the Paris Salon that year, earning them a gold medal.

Painting 4:

debut04
Painting 04, oil on canvas, 300 × 320 cm.

Draws from a very unusual literary source.

Painting 5:

debut05
Painting 05, oil on canvas, 50 x 40 cm.

Painted shortly before they moved to Paris.

Painting 6:

debut06
Painting 06, oil on canvas, 50 x 60 cm.

Painted two years before they had their first work accepted by the Paris Salon.

Painting 7:

debut07
Painting 07, oil on canvas, 90 x 75 cm.

A milestone when it was first exhibited at the Paris Salon.

Painting 8:

debut08
Painting 08, oil on canvas, 70 × 90 cm.

Their first painting exhibited at the Royal Academy.

Painting 9:

debut09
Painting 09, distemper on cotton, 160 x 165 cm.

Never exhibited, but given to the artist’s sister.

Painting 10:

debut10
Painting 10, oil on canvas, 130 x 200 cm.

Awarded a gold medal, and a prizewinner at an international exhibition in Chicago.

Tomorrow I will reveal the answers, and tell a bit more about each of these wonderful paintings.