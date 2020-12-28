Solutions to Christmas Mac riddles (79)

I hope that you enjoyed this year’s special Christmas Mac Riddles, episode 79. Here are my solutions to them.

Click for a solution AirDrop I might have brought medicine or supplies by parachute (an airdrop), but instead just transfer files (what it does, between Macs and devices). What am I?



Click for a solution Space bar Although I sound like the place in Brevard County (where Cape Canaveral is, in Florida) where you’d drink cocktails before launch (a bar for space men and women perhaps), I just add gaps (what it does). What am I?



Click for a solution Perl Named after precious chalk (pearl, which is calcium carbonate), I’m known as both a chainsaw (known as a ‘Swiss Army chainsaw’) and duct tape (or the ‘duct tape of the Internet’), but to many I’m simply incomprehensible (it is). What am I?



Click for a solution String Catgut (a violin string), steel (a guitar string), spun cotton (a bit of old string), or codepoints (a String formed of Unicode characters).



Click for a solution APL Defined by Ken the mathematician (Ken Iverson defined the original language APL in his 1962 book ‘A Programming Language’, whose initials form its name) nearly sixty years ago (1962), I need a whole new keyboard (as the language uses operators formed from maths and Greek characters, it needs a totally different keyboard), and still run on your Mac (Dyalog APL). What am I? (See also Wikipedia.)



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.