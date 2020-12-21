Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 78

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 78. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I’m the sign of a place of interest, or a symbol of mastery at your fingertips. What am I?

Click for a solution The Command ⌘ key I’m the sign of a place of interest (that’s the official meaning of that symbol), or a symbol of mastery (command) at your fingertips (on your keyboard). What am I?



2: I’m a narrow channel of water, yet you control my volume. What am I?

Click for a solution Sound I’m a narrow channel of water (a sound), yet you control my volume (in the pane, or menu bar). What am I?



3: I’m not in Photos, but might include Photos. I’m only tiny, but as things change I can grow huge even though you can’t see what’s grown. What am I?

Click for a solution snapshot I’m not in Photos (which might contain snapshot images), but might include Photos (a snapshot could contain that app). I’m only tiny (they only really consist of the file system metadata), but as things change I can grow huge (with all the retained blocks) even though you can’t see what’s grown (there isn’t any way to visualise those retained blocks). What am I?



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.