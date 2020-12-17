Apple has stopped providing standalone installers for macOS updates

Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.1 on 14 December, and surprisingly, although yesterday it finally posted standalone installers for the two concomitant security updates to Catalina and Mojave, no standalone updaters for Big Sur have appeared yet. Neither has it made available a standalone updater for macOS 11.0.1, which was released over a month ago.

According to a tweet from the indomitable Mr Macintosh, Apple has informed system administrators that it doesn’t intend releasing any standalone updaters for Big Sur. Yes, I’ll repeat that in italics: Apple doesn’t intend releasing any standalone updaters for Big Sur.

If you feel that you “have a need for individual downloads for Big Sur delta/combo updaters”, please let Apple know. In the strongest possible terms, via Feedback, Apple Support and any other means available.

Maybe Apple’s next step is to withdraw the Big Sur installer from the App Store too, making it only available through Software Update?