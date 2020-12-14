Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 77

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 77. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Sometimes in the home, this assistance is in the bar instead.

Click for a solution Help (menu) Sometimes in the home (a home or domestic help), this assistance (help) is in the bar (menu bar) instead.



2: Sometimes I’m a surveyor’s arrow, but on this occasion a comparison, maybe a performance boast. What am I?

Click for a solution benchmark Sometimes I’m a surveyor’s arrow (the original meaning, a surveyor’s mark based on an arrow symbol), but on this occasion a comparison (one use of benchmarks), maybe a performance boast (my M1 is faster then your Intel?). What am I?



3: I might have held Lisa’s design notes, but here I’m the latest likeness of a zip. What am I?

Click for a solution AppleArchive I might have held Lisa’s design notes (does Apple keep archives including these for its old Lisa computer?), but here I’m the latest (in Big Sur only) likeness of a zip (Zip, the compression-decompression app). What am I?



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.