Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Sometimes in the home, this assistance is in the bar instead.

2: Sometimes I’m a surveyor’s arrow, but on this occasion a comparison, maybe a performance boast. What am I?

3: I might have held Lisa’s design notes, but here I’m the latest likeness of a zip. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.