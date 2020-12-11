Cormorant now supports drag and drop, and can run ten times faster

What runs faster the more tasks you throw at it simultaneously? Surprisingly, today’s answer is AppleArchive, as you’ll discover when you use version 1.1 of my free compression and decompression utility Cormorant.

This version should now handle all types of files and folders, including apps, packages and bundles, correctly without having to put any inside another folder. One slightly odd behaviour, which I think is a bug, is that Big Sur’s Archive Utility doesn’t decompress .aar archives correctly. If you use Cormorant to compress an app or another type of bundle, then decompress that using Archive Utility, the latter doesn’t reconstitute the bundle correctly, but as its contained folder Contents. It does, though, decompress document packages like RTFD correctly.

There are now four ways of processing items for compression and archives to be decompressed:

drag and drop them on Cormorant’s window (not its app icon, though),

the Open… command in the File menu,

the Command-O shortcut,

the Open… button in the app window.

The first of those methods, drag and drop, naturally handles multiple items, and you can mix compression and decompression tasks in a single drop. What’s even more interesting is that Cormorant handles those item in parallel, which brings major performance improvements when compressing or decompressing smaller items. Handled individually through one of the Open… commands, the shortest time they can take is around 0.27 seconds. That falls to a tenth, 0.027 seconds, for each item when several are handled in parallel. That’s true on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. Concurrent longer tasks are hardly affected by a modest number (I’ve tested up to a dozen) of concurrent smaller tasks.

This release also fixes a bug in changing text size, and has had its menus and window cleaned up.

Cormorant version 1.1 for Big Sur is now available from here: cormorant11

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.