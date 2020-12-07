Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 76

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 76. Here are my solutions to them.

1: This show and tell for text entry helps you find all those hidden Options like ©.

Click for a solution Keyboard Viewer This show and tell for text entry (what this pane does) helps you find all those hidden Options like © (for example, Option-g for ©).



2: What most of us will be doing in three weeks enables one to buy and relatives to enjoy. What am I?

Click for a solution Family Sharing What most of us will be doing in three weeks (at Christmas) enables one to buy and relatives to enjoy (what it does). What am I?



3: I sound as if I’ve been unfaithful to a sorceress, but I’m just a format which can’t be used for evil. What am I?

Click for a solution JSON I sound as if I’ve been unfaithful to a sorceress (usually pronounced as in ‘Jason’ of Golden Fleece fame, the mythological hero who promised to marry the sorceress Medea but was unfaithful to her), but I’m just a format (it’s a text-based data interchange format) which can’t be used for evil (co-founder of the format Douglas Crockford added a clause to its original licence that stated it should only be “used for Good, not Evil”). What am I?



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.