Saturday Mac riddles 76

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: This show and tell for text entry helps you find all those hidden Options like ©.

2: What most of us will be doing in three weeks enables one to buy and relatives to enjoy. What am I?

3: I sound as if I’ve been unfaithful to a sorceress, but I’m just a format which can’t be used for evil. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.