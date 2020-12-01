SilentKnight 1.15 and LockRattler 4.30 do more on Big Sur and M1 Macs

Following my recent exploration of methods of checking that your Mac is running on a properly sealed System volume in Big Sur, I’m pleased to present new versions of both SilentKnight and LockRattler.

SilentKnight now checks the Sealed System Volume when it checks whether SIP is enabled; when running on Big Sur, both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs report that in the box which was previously devoted to SIP status. This is particularly valuable to those running Big Sur on Intel Macs, as I can’t see this information reported in System Information.

Those with M1 Macs continue to enjoy the full reporting of Platform Security status introduced in version 1.14.

LockRattler has more extensive changes for all Macs running Big Sur. Intel Macs get the same combined check of both the Sealed System Volume and SIP, reported in the top text box. M1 Macs can’t have firmware passwords, so on Apple Silicon Macs that text box provides a short summary of their Platform Security status, which is given in full detail in the scrolling text view at the bottom.

Currently, both these versions assume that your command environment uses English as its primary language. Thanks to Henk for pointing out that those with a different language set in the command environment may not see the same results. I have found a way to work around that, as he suggested, by setting a custom environment for both apps, and will be implementing that over the coming days for new versions, hopefully next week.

I will also be working on fixes for the command tool equivalent of SilentKnight, silnite , which is likely to crash when run on M1 Macs.

SilentKnight version 1.15 is available from here: silentknight115

LockRattler version 4.30 is available from here: lockrattler430

Both are available from Downloads above, from their Product Page, and via their auto-update mechanism.