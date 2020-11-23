Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 74

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 74. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Like lightened locks, you choose which colour for emphasis. What am 1?

Click for a solution highlight Like lightened locks (a highlight in your hair), you choose which colour for emphasis (what it is). What am 1?

2: A military commander for appearance’ sake, I also choose your web browser. What am I?

Click for a solution The General pane in System Preferences

A military commander (general) for appearance’ sake (where you switch between Light and Dark Modes), I also choose your web browser (it’s also where you select the default web browser). What am I?

3: Does it now have a blob of wax with the impression of a ring to warrant the integrity of the opening book?

Click for a solution Sealed System Volume (SSV) Does it now have a blob of wax (sealing wax) with the impression of a ring to warrant the integrity (what the Seal does) of the opening book (startup volume)?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.