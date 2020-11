Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Like lightened locks, you choose which colour for emphasis. What am 1?

2: A military commander for appearance’ sake, I also choose your web browser. What am I?

3: Does it now have a blob of wax with the impression of a ring to warrant the integrity of the opening book?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.