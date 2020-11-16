Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 73

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 73. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I first went from Watford to Rugby, then last week Craig ogled my models. What am 1?

Click for a solution M1 I first went from Watford to Rugby (when it first opened in 1959, those were the terminals of England’s M1 motorway), then last week Craig ogled my models (at last week’s launch of the new Apple Silicon Macs featuring M1 chips, Craig Federighi definitely ogled those Macs). What am 1?

2: I’m the boss, a kilometer sheer face, still inside my predecessor, and brought you swipes. What am I?

Click for a solution El Capitan I’m the boss (the meaning of the name), a kilometer sheer face (El Capitan’s sheer rock face is 3,000 feet high, almost 1 km), still inside my predecessor (it’s inside Yosemite), and brought you swipes (swipe gestures were one feature new to El Capitan). What am I?

3: It’s all off, whatever you try to launch just won’t, unless you can check me.

Click for a solution revocation It’s all off (revocation), whatever you try to launch just won’t (when your Mac can’t check a launched app in with Apple’s OCSP revocation service it may be unable to run that app, as many discovered last Thursday), unless you can check me.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.