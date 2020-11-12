Mints version 1.0b10 now shows more about your Mac, including Apple Silicon models

This new version of my eclectic utility Mints adds more useful information about the Mac that it’s running on, with details for Apple Silicon as well as Intel models. Among the items now displayed are:

Machine name, e.g. iMac Pro

Version, e.g. 1.0

CPU, e.g. Intel(R) Xeon(R) W-2140B CPU @ 3.20GHz, 8 cores

Logic board ID, e.g. Mac-7BA5B2D9E42DDD94

Physical memory

PCI Devices, which normally are its ethernet adaptor, e.g. Apple AQC107-AFW

Accelerators, e.g. AMDRadeonX5000_AMDVega10GraphicsAccelerator

AHCI Disks

Metal graphics devices, e.g. AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56

Firmware version, including that of Apple Silicon Macs

Time and date last booted.

Mints version 1.0b10 is available from here: mints10b10

and from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.