LockRattler version 4.27 supports manual installation of updates too

As promised yesterday, I’m delighted to release a new version of my free app LockRattler which lets you opt to download updates without having them automatically installed.

It works by selecting a similar menu command to that now featured in SilentKnight, which toggles between (download+install) and (download only) states. As with SilentKnight, when set to download only, a warning triangle is shown on the window and the relevant button titles change from Install … to Download …. The /Library/Updates folder is opened with each use of a download button to help you locate updates.

I’ve updated the documentation with full details too.

LockRattler version 4.27 is now available from here: lockrattler427

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.