Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 71

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 71. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I don’t offer the choice you might expect, with no Newtons or Golden Delicious, but always the same ten. What am I?

Click for a solution The Apple Menu  I don’t offer the choice you might expect, with no Newtons or Golden Delicious (it doesn’t list varieties of apples), but always the same ten (just the same ten commands no matter which app you’re using). What am I?

2: I used to be the Yellow Jack, but that now means the opposite, so I’ve become attached to the files you download. What am I?

Click for a solution quarantine (flag) I used to be the Yellow Jack (the original flag flown by ships in quarantine was plain yellow and had this nickname), but that now means the opposite (in current use, it means the vessel is disease-free and requests clearance, the exact opposite), so I’ve become attached to the files you download (most apps attach a quarantine flag to files downloaded from the Internet). What am I?

3: I don’t collaborate on a project, but add, check and remove your code credentials. What am I?

Click for a solution codesign I don’t collaborate on a project (co-design it), but add, check and remove your code credentials (what this tool does with signing certificates). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.