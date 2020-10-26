Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 70

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 70. Here are my solutions to them.
1: I bring sleep or stave it off, manage your power, and eke it out. What am I?
Energy Saver
2: On my own I promise a way out, press me with two friends though and you can force quit apps. What am I?
The Escape Key
3: Recycling what’s out of use, I might track your references, and came from Lisp. What am I?
Garbage Collection (GC)
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.