Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 70

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 70. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I bring sleep or stave it off, manage your power, and eke it out. What am I?

Click for a solution Energy Saver I bring sleep or stave it off (main function), manage your power, and eke it out (what it does). What am I?

2: On my own I promise a way out, press me with two friends though and you can force quit apps. What am I?

Click for a solution The Escape Key On my own I promise a way out (an escape), press me with two friends (Command and Option keys) though and you can force quit apps (the Force Quit window). What am I?

3: Recycling what’s out of use, I might track your references, and came from Lisp. What am I?

Click for a solution Garbage Collection (GC) Recycling what’s out of use (what gc is), I might track your references (reference counting is one widely used technique), and came from Lisp (first implemented in the language Lisp in 1959, by John McCarthy). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.