Saturday Mac riddles 70

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I bring sleep or stave it off, manage your power, and eke it out. What am I?

2: On my own I promise a way out, press me with two friends though and you can force quit apps. What am I?

3: Recycling what’s out of use, I might track your references, and came from Lisp. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.