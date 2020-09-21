Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 65

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 65. Here are my solutions to them.

1: To the sound of a shutter release, maybe your display’s getting warm, but I’ll capture it for you. What am I?

Click for a solution screenshot To the sound of a shutter release (the sound made when taking a screenshot), maybe your display’s getting warm (the screen’s hot), but I’ll capture it for you (what it does). What am I?

2: Start your training here so you can start something altogether alien instead.

Click for a solution Boot Camp Start your training here (military boot camp) so you can start something altogether alien instead (to boot Windows instead of macOS).

3: ISO, Tupperware, even a plain cardboard box at a push. But for tomes?

Click for a solution container (APFS) ISO (shipping container), Tupperware (food container), even a plain cardboard box at a push. But for tomes (volumes – in APFS that’s what its containers contain)?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.